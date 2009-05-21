Benita Fitzgerald Mosley Exiting as President, CEO of Women in Cable Telecommunications

Benita Fitzgerald Mosley, president and CEO of Women in Cable Telecommunications (WICT), is exiting the organization after more than eight years at the helm.

She is joining USA Track & Field in the newly created post of chief of sport performance. Mosley was the gold medalist in the 100 meter hurdles at the 1984 Olympics. She will exit WICT as of June 30.

WICT has named Parthavi Das, senior VP, strategy and initiatives, to be the interim head of the organization, which represents more than 7,800 members.

Jennifer Danger of Discovery Communications, immediate past chair of WICT, will head up the search for a replacement.

"My time with WICT has been one of the most significant experiences of my professional career," said Mosley in announcing her exit. "I have been fortunate enough work with remarkable leaders, first hand, and take part in incredible changes in this dynamic industry."