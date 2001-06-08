Becoming debut on MTV
MTV is kicking off its latest original series, Becoming, on June 11th.
The documentary-style show, which turns music fans into their favorite stars, will air four times that week. In July, Becoming will air weekly on Tuesday nights at 10:30 p.m. after The Real World. - Allison Romano
