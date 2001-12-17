Becker heading for syndication
Paramount Domestic Television executives have officially unveiled plans to
sell CBS sitcom Becker into off-network syndication.
Becker, currently in its fourth season on CBS, is being sold for fall
2003.
Paramount executives would not comment on any sales yet, but they said there
will be a cable-syndication component starting in 2006.
