Beck Media & Marketing Buys Two PR Agencies

Entertainment and technology communications firm Beck Media & Marketing said it has purchased Big Noise PR and Beaucoup Media. The combined companies will operate under the Beck Media banner. Terms were not disclosed.

San Francisco-based Big Noise PR is a media-technology boutique headed by industry veteran Bronagh Haley, who joins Beck in an advisory role in addition to pursuing other ventures. Nashville’s Beaucoup Media is focused on the music business and was founded by Amber Williams-Wright, who has become a vice president at Beck and works closely with Beck Media’s Atlanta office and managing special projects for the agency.

“Today’s dual acquisition announcement is an important milestone in the ongoing transformation of Beck Media,” Beck Media CEO and founder Todd Beck said in a press release. “With the help of our stellar management team, since the start of the year we have reimagined our operating structure to maximize our competitive advantages, ramped up talent acquisition and retention efforts, and sought strategic acquisitions that will help us scale faster in key growth areas. We welcome our new colleagues and clients from Big Noise PR and Beaucoup Media and look forward to many shared successes to come.”

Post-acquisition, the combined company has a staff of about 40 people in Los Angeles (HQ), San Francisco, Austin, Atlanta, Nashville and New York.

“After more than a dozen years of running Big Noise PR independently, this feels like the right time to trade independence for a new opportunity,” Hanley said in a press release. “The refreshing combination of professional excellence and personal kindness that Todd and the entire team at Beck embody is exceedingly rare in our business, and I know Big Noise’s clients and staff will truly benefit from this deal.”

Williams-Wright has a bit of history with Beck Media -- she opened its New York office in 2011 and led it for six years. In 2017, she relocated to Nashville as VP of communications & talent relations for the Country Music Association, launching her own firm in 2019 representing music artists, songwriters, labels and publishing houses, as well as other entertainment clients.

“I’ve seen a lot of companies from the inside and out during my career, and Beck Media rises above with the best colleagues and clients and the most conscientious leadership,” Williams-Wright said in a press release. “I’m honored to be back and look forward to contributing to this amazing agency culture.” ■