Bears Take a Bite Out of Cable Stocks, Too

Cable stocks took it on the chin on Monday, as the S&P 500 fell into bear market territory after investors opted to minimize risk as fears of the possibility of higher interest rates and other money-tightening measures came closer to reality.

The S&P 500 -- which includes cable stocks like Charter Communications, Comcast, Disney Fox and Paramount Global -- dipped 3.9% on June 13, as inflationary fears spooked the markets. Investors appeared worried that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates in a move to slow down the economy after federal data showed consumer prices rose 8.6% year-over-year in May, its quickest increase since 1981.

The decline in the S&P 500 coincided with an 875-point (2.8%) drop in the Dow and a 4.7% decline in the NASDAQ Index. The S&P’s Monday fall-off brought the benchmark squarely in the bear market realm -- down more than 20% since its January high -- the first bear market in the U.S. since 2020, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Stocks across the board were hammered, but tech shares were hit particularly hard, with Alphabet, Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Apple and Amazon all falling between 4% and 6% for the day.

Netflix, which has been battling declines after it reported its first ever quarterly subscriber loss in Q1, saw its shares dip by 7.2% to $169.69 each. So far this year, Netflix has shed more than 70% of its value -- the stock was priced at $602.44 per share on December 31.

Among the biggest losers in the cable programming sector for the day were Paramount Global (down 8.1%), Warner Bros. Discovery (down 5.6%), and The Walt Disney Co. (down 3.7%). Distributors also were hit hard -- Altice USA fell 7.5% to $9.25 per share while Charter fell 4.2%, Cable One dipped 4.1% and Comcast slipped 3.4% for the day.

Streaming companies like Roku (-11.4%), fuboTV (-9.1%) and others were hit hard as well. Roku, a traditionally volatile stock in its own right, had been slipping in the past few days after a nearly 10% boost on June 8 as rumors swirled that Netflix was planning a takeover of the company. Those gains have been erased.

Telcos AT&T (down 4.5%), Verizon (down 2.4%) and T-Mobile U.S. (down 4.5%) fared better than satellite TV service provider (and wireless newcomer) Dish Network, which fell 8.9% on the day. Dish is in the middle of finishing out the first phase of its wireless buildout -- the network needs to reach 20% of its footprint by the end of June -- and launched service in Las Vegas earlier last month. ■