B&C's Tech Leadership Awards: Innovators on Any Platform

Broadcasting & Cable's 13th Annual Technology Leadership Awards class is a true cross-section of the industry we cover. It includes representatives from broadcast and cable networks, local stations and the production community, bearing diverse experience in news, sports and entertainment programming and technology standardization. The common thread is a desire to keep innovating no matter what the platform, whether it be high-definition, mobile TV, 3D or video-on-demand.
With this year's winners, B&C has now recognized 59 technology visionaries. They will be honored at the annual event on April 12 in Las Vegas, site of the NAB convention. Click below for the individual profiles:
Ken Aagaard, Executive VP of Operations & Engineering, CBS Sports
Craig Harper, VP of Technology, Belo
Vince Pace, CEO, Pace
Glenn Reitmeier, Senior VP of Technology Standards and Strategy, NBC Universal
Dick Tauber, VP of Transmission Systems & New Technology, CNN News Group
Diane Tryneski, Senior VP of Broadcast & Studio Operations, HBO
