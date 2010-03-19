B&C's Next Wave of Leaders Nominations Open
By B&C Staff
.
The nomination process for B&C's 2010 Next Wave
of Leaders, the annual list of executives who are the rising stars in the TV
industry, is now open.
Every year, B&C honors a group of people who have
already done great things, and are expected to continue that trend for years to
come. This group is not in the CEO seat just yet. Rather, this list
reveals the emerging TV professionals to watch, as their innovative, impactful
ways of doing business now indicate they will likely be in the top spots-perhaps
sooner than later.
The Class of 2010 will be celebrated in the magazine and Web
pages of B&C on June 14. Nominations for Next Wave should include
information on the candidate's recent accomplishments, how those wins impacted
the business, and why they are expected to continue to ascend. Include a full
bio as well.
E-mail all nominations to bncletters@nbmedia.com. The
deadline is March 30 at noon
ET. Nominations received after that time will not be accepted under any
circumstances.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.