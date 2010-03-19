B&C's Next Wave of Leaders Nominations Open

.

The nomination process for B&C's 2010 Next Wave

of Leaders, the annual list of executives who are the rising stars in the TV

industry, is now open.

Every year, B&C honors a group of people who have

already done great things, and are expected to continue that trend for years to

come. This group is not in the CEO seat just yet. Rather, this list

reveals the emerging TV professionals to watch, as their innovative, impactful

ways of doing business now indicate they will likely be in the top spots-perhaps

sooner than later.

The Class of 2010 will be celebrated in the magazine and Web

pages of B&C on June 14. Nominations for Next Wave should include

information on the candidate's recent accomplishments, how those wins impacted

the business, and why they are expected to continue to ascend. Include a full

bio as well.

E-mail all nominations to bncletters@nbmedia.com. The

deadline is March 30 at noon

ET. Nominations received after that time will not be accepted under any

circumstances.