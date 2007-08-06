Trending

BCC America's Gregory Joins TV Land

Scott Gregory, VP, scheduling for BBC-America, has joined TV Land as VP of programming.

He reports to Jaclyn Rann Cohen, senior VP of programming, and will be based in New York.

Gregory will oversee development of programming strategy for original and acquired programming, TV Land's annual awards ceremony, as well as promotion and scheduling across multiple delivery platforms.

Gregory's resume also includes a stint at Comedy Central from 2000 to 2004.