B'cast pioneer Longenecker dies
Radio and TV pioneer Charles Longenecker has died at the age of 93.
Longenecker, a radio producer and talent agent, ran a company that was among
the first to film television shows.
He is survived by his wife, former actress Ruth Hussey, a daughter, two sons,
a sister and four grandchildren.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.