B&C Taps Hall of Famers

Broadcasting & Cable will induct nine television giants and a legendary TV show into its Hall of Fame on Oct. 23.

“Our honor roll this year salutes some of the brightest and most creative people in the business,” said B&C Editor in Chief J. Max Robins. “Their imagination and passion for the medium richly deserves our recognition.”

Added Larry Oliver, VP/general manager/publisher, “Over the past 15 years, we have honored many of our industry's larger-than-life figures. We are particularly excited about this year's group and we look forward to our biggest and best event yet.”

The 16th Annual Hall of Fame dinner at the Waldorf-Astoria in New York will honor:

Michael Bloomberg (above), mayor of New York and founder of Bloomberg, L.P., the financial news service.

Peter Chernin, president/COO of News Corp. and chairman/CEO of the Fox Group.

Irwin Gotlieb, CEO of the GroupM media-buying company.

Nancy Tellem, president of the CBS Paramount Network Television and Entertainment Group.

Chris Albrecht, chairman/CEO of HBO.

Tim Russert, host of Meet the Press, senior vice president of NBC News and its Washington Bureau Chief.

Harry Pappas, president/ CEO of Pappas Telecasting Companies.

Betty Cohen, president/CEO of Lifetime Entertainment Services.

Susan Lucci, actress and star of All My Children.

With these new inductees the B&C Hall of Fame now has 255 honorees.

In addition, the Hall of Fame will honor Entertainment Tonight, which invented the genre 26 years ago.

