B&C BEYOND: OCTOBER 18, 2010

Xerox Takes Original Turn

Last month, Xerox Corp. jumped back into TV advertising with a huge new campaign. The object is to get business executives to stop thinking of Xerox as a copier company and instead hire it for a range of business services. In an interview with B&C Business Editor Jon Lafayette, Xerox CMO Christa Carone talks about building a new image for a well-known brand.

An edited transcript of the interview follows.

Gordon Smith: The NAB Is Engaged

Former Oregon senator and current National Association of Broadcasters President Gordon Smith is marking his first year in the post next week. He says he sees changing the perception of NAB from defensive to engaged as his biggest success to date. Smith spoke exclusively with B&C's Washington Bureau Chief John Eggerton about this and other issues.

An edited transcript of the interview follows.

Media General Expands MDTV Services

Relatively glitch-free launches of mobile digital television service at two Media General stations in Columbia, Ohio, and Tampa Bay, Fla., provide further evidence the technology for mobile TV is ready for primetime. More.