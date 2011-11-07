B&C BEYOND: NOVEMBER 7, 2011
Women of Hollywood
Click here for complete information aboutB&C's 2nd annual "Women of Hollywood" Event
Screengrab
CBS Social Sweeps Week
Through Nov. 11, select network stars will program the Facebook pages and Twitter feeds of their respective shows on the day of broadcast, sharing exclusive photo and video content.
Click here for more information about CBS' Social Sweeps Week
From the Web
Garmin Helps Viewers Find New Travel Channel Show
Sponsors on-screen countdown to Bourdain'sThe Layover
Click here to read the full story
FOLLOW B&C ON TWITTERClick here for a list ofB&Cstaff feeds.
View photos from recent industry events such as ANA's "Masters of Marketing" conference and AMC's Hell on Wheelspremiere party...
Click here to view the slideshow.
Is Success in the Stars at CNN?
CNN/U.S. executive VP Ken Jautz talks toB&Cstaff writer Andrea Morabito about why he turned over the on-air talent, whether journalists need to be TV stars and his plans for the network's new lineup.
Click here to read the extended version of this interview
TV Everywhere Isn't for Everyone
Some programmers are still taking a cautious approach
Click here for more on the industry's emerging TV Everywhere strategies-including how measurement fits into the picture
Queen Latifah Readies Return to Daytime
Sony, Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith have talk show in development for 2013More
'Family Feud' Renewed Through 2015
Debmar-Mercury's game show ratings up 40% among women 25-54More
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.