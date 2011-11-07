B&C BEYOND: NOVEMBER 7, 2011

Women of Hollywood

Click here for complete information aboutB&C's 2nd annual "Women of Hollywood" Event



Screengrab

CBS Social Sweeps Week

Through Nov. 11, select network stars will program the Facebook pages and Twitter feeds of their respective shows on the day of broadcast, sharing exclusive photo and video content.

Click here for more information about CBS' Social Sweeps Week

From the Web

Garmin Helps Viewers Find New Travel Channel Show

Sponsors on-screen countdown to Bourdain'sThe Layover

Click here to read the full story





FOLLOW B&C ON TWITTERClick here for a list ofB&Cstaff feeds.

View photos from recent industry events such as ANA's "Masters of Marketing" conference and AMC's Hell on Wheelspremiere party...

Click here to view the slideshow.

Is Success in the Stars at CNN?

CNN/U.S. executive VP Ken Jautz talks toB&Cstaff writer Andrea Morabito about why he turned over the on-air talent, whether journalists need to be TV stars and his plans for the network's new lineup.

Click here to read the extended version of this interview

TV Everywhere Isn't for Everyone

Some programmers are still taking a cautious approach

Click here for more on the industry's emerging TV Everywhere strategies-including how measurement fits into the picture

Queen Latifah Readies Return to Daytime

Sony, Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith have talk show in development for 2013More

'Family Feud' Renewed Through 2015

Debmar-Mercury's game show ratings up 40% among women 25-54More