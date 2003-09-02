Barreca joins WWE
Tom Barreca has joined World Wrestling Entertainment as senior
vice president of WWE Enterprises, the company’s new business unit.
Berreca will be in charge of WWE’s business development, focusing on digital
and video products, including video-on-demand and WWE’s large library of
wrestling programming.
Barreca comes to WWE from AMC Digital Ventures, part of AMC Cable Networks,
where he was senior VP.
