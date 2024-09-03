Bango Reaches Bundling Agreement with Disney Plus

Bango, the subscription technology provider that facilitates bundling for streaming companies, announced Monday a strategic agreement with Disney.

The company plans to expand its Digital Vending Machine (DVM) by adding Disney Plus to its host of partners.

Through the agreement, Disney Plus will be available in select markets to sell directly attached to mobile phone and broadband plans, as well as with other DVM partners including Netflix and Amazon Prime.

“After just two years, Bango's DVM now has almost 100 connected partners, including Netflix, Amazon Prime and Xbox Game Pass,” said a Bango rep via email. “The Bango DVM enables mobile operators to offer Disney Plus to their customers through promotional and a la carte offers in subscription hubs where multiple subscriptions can be paid for and managed all in one place.”

According to a press release, Bango “takes care of all technical aspects” when creating and managing subscription offers for its clients.

It’s not the first time Disney has engaged in bundling, with its Hulu and Max package that launched earlier this summer. But until now the company hasn’t tried expanding its reach through this method of indirect bundling.

A representative for Bango pointed out that this “marks a significant strategic shift [for Disney], unlocking previously untapped channels, and facilitating direct relationships with telcos and other reseller partners with ease.”

“Disney Plus is already a top entertainment choice for consumers worldwide and making the service available through Bango will provide more opportunities to reach new customers and further expand its already impressive membership base,” wrote Bango’s CMO, Anil Malhotra in a press release. “As indirect subscriptions continue to grow, Bango ensures a seamless and quick solution for market-leading products and services.”

Bango currently has agreements with several large providers including Amazon, Google, Netflix, Optus, T-Mobile and Microsoft.