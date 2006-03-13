Baldino Upped at Turner Network Sales
Turner Network Sales has named Heather Baldino senior VP of network marketing and operations.
In that job, the Atlanta-based Baldino oversees national marketing, budget and accounting for CNN, TBS, Cartoon and the company's seven other cable nets. She will also be overseeing the distribution of video-on-demand content.
She had been VP of network marketing and operations.
