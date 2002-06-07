BAF and Frontline join forces
Two of the nation's major producers of ENG, SNG and production vehicles --
Frontline Communications and BAF Communications -- are joining forces.
Prime Medical Services Inc., the publicly traded owner of BAF, is purchasing
Frontline from C.P. Foster for $10.8 million in cash and stock.
Frontline management, led by Jonathan Sherr, will take over the BAF
operations.
Prime says that Frontline has annual sales of more than $20 million a year in
a $150 million-$200 million market.
