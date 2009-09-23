Bad Robot to Present Half-Hour For Fox
Fox has given a presentation order to a half-hour project from J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot Prods. and Warner Bros. TV.
Bad Robot is keeping mum on the details of the untitled show, which is described only as a "medical comedy." Mike Markowitz is penning the script and will exec produce along with Abrams and Bad Robot's Bryan Burk.
