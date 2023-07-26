Bad Optics? Netflix Advertises For $900K-a-Year AI Product Manager to 'Create Great Content' While Its Writers and Actors Strike ... Over AI Fears
Damning want ad surfaces just days after Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos pledges his commitment to end talent union strikes
It's good work if you can find it.
Netflix is advertising for a new position, product manager for its machine learning platform, that will pay the individual lucky enough to get hired in the range of $300,000 - $900,000 a year.
"From helping us buy and create great content, helping members choose the right title for them through personalization, to optimizing our payment processing and other revenue-focused initiatives," the ad reads.
Of course, the notion of using artificial intelligence to create content is at the heart of recent work stoppages by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and actors union SAG-AFTRA.
Last week, during Netflix's second quarter earnings call, company Co-CEO Ted Sarandos noted his affinity for labor unions. (His father belonged to one as an electrician and went on strike several times.)
“We’re super committed to getting to an agreement as soon as possible,” Sarandos said. “One that’s equitable and one that enables the industry and everybody in it to move forward into the future.”
SAG-AFTRA says the average yearly wage for its actor constituents is around $40,000.
