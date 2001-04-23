Backstreet Boys spec to air on CBS
CBS is bringing the Backstreet Boys to primetime television for their first-ever network special. Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life will air Wednesday, May 30 from 8-9 p.m. ET/PT. The special will include performance concert footage from Los Angeles, Tokyo and a number of other cities. - Joe Schlosser
