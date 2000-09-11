Back to the books for FoxSports.com
FOXSPORTS.com and Student Sports have introduced FOXStudentSports.com, an online destination for high-school sports. It will include regional information on players, teams and recruiting for a variety of sports, including football, basketball and soccer. News Digital Media is also taking a minority share in Student Sports and the two companies are co-developing high-school sports for FOX Sports Net.
