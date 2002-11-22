Bachelor , Less Than Perfect ?
It didn't take long for ABC to take advantage of The Bachelor's
ratings success.
The show's star, Aaron Buerge, will show up on ABC sitcom Less Than
Perfect fresh off his television proposition of marriage.
On Tuesday, Nov. 26, Buerge will appear as one of two men whom the show's
star, Sara Rue, is dating.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.