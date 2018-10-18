B&C Seeking Nominations For Top Station GM, News Director, Multiplatform Broadcaster

B&C is looking for nominations for 2018 Station General Manager of the Year, News Director of the Year and Multiplatform Broadcaster of the Year. The deadline is Monday, Nov. 5 at noon ET.

Please send your nominations to Michael.Malone@futurenet.com or Kent.Gibbons@futurenet.com. Please include specific examples of how your nominee stood out and thrived in 2018, and your daytime contact info.

B&C honors stations general managers in markets 1-25, 26-50 and 51-plus. The awards go to those who have demonstrated exemplary innovation, fearless leadership and flawless execution in a challenging time in the television industry.

For News Director of the Year, B&C is looking for a field general who, amid this fragmented media landscape, has directed the troops to create comprehensive, timely content with the most relevance to their market.

B&C will award the one station or executive that has expertly led the charge across platforms, including mobile TV, streaming and social media, as the Multiplatform Broadcaster of the Year.

The winners will be saluted, along with Station Group of the Year, in the Dec. 10 issue of B&C.

Here’s who won the 2017 honors.