Aykroyd to host Sci Fi series
Dan Aykroyd is getting his own show on Sci Fi Channel later this year.
Dan Aykroyd's Out There will be a nightly half-hour series about the
paranormal.
It will be used as a companion to Crossing Over with John Edward in
late-night.
