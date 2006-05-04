Avram Upped at ABC News
Eric Avram, senior producer of the law and justice unit at ABC News, has been named executive editor of specialized units.
The move expands his ovesight to the medical and business units, as well as legal.
Avram's most recent project was a division-wide series on bird flu. Before joining ABC, Avram was an attorney in New York.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.