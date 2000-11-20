AT&T Broadband and Internet Services

Trending

9197 S. Peoria St.
Englewood, Colo. 80112
(720) 875-5500
www.cable.att.com
Ownership:
AT&T Corp. publicly traded, no concentrated ownership


Homes passed:
28,000,000


Basic subscribers:
16,400,000


Basic penetration:
59%


Digital-ready homes:
19,482,000


Digital subs:
2,900,000


Digital penetration:
14%


High-speed Internet-ready homes:
12,600,000


High-speed Internet subs:
1,140,000


Internet penetration:
9%


Major clusterse: Boston, Chicago, Pittsburgh, Denver, Los Angeles, San Francisco-San Jose, Atlanta, Miami-Fort Lauderdale, Dallas, Houston, Seattle and Portland, Ore.