ATSC 3.0 Expands to Five Nashville TV Stations

NextGen TV is continuing its nationwide rollout, this time going live on five stations in Nashville. The ATSC 3.0 standard is now available on Nashville’s WTVF (CBS), WKRN-TV (ABC), WZTV (Fox), WUXP-TV (MyNet) and WNAB (CW).

WZTV and WUXP-TV are owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group; WKRN-TV is owned by Nexstar ; and WTVF and WNAB are E.W. Scripps stations.

Nashville joins other markets that include Las Vegas, Pittsburgh, Phoenix, Dallas, Boise, Idaho, and more that have deployed the ATSC 3.0 standard.

All of the participating stations in Nashville have cooperated to ensure that all existing programming remains available to all viewers regardless of service, be it satellite, cable or antenna—antenna users will have to rescan their TVs though to ensure full service.

“The rollout of NextGen TV in Nashville represents another strong step forward in bringing a new and modern broadcasting experience to audiences across the country,” said Brian Lawlor, Scripps Local Media president. “With the technology enhancements of NextGen TV, Nashville broadcasters will be able to continue serving families with even greater storytelling capabilities.”

“Nashville is a strong community with a history of meeting challenges head-on and embracing innovation,” said Dennis Breckey, station manager at WNAB/Nashville Broadcasting LP. “We are proud to be a part of that by providing this new technology to help Middle Tennessee stay informed, entertained and connected in more ways than ever before.”

BitPath, a developer of new broadcasting services, led the planning and coordinating efforts for the five stations to launch ATSC 3.0. BitPath President John Hane said that the Nashville launch was the largest ATSC 3.0 deployment his company had worked on to date.

This story was originally published by Next TV sibling publication TV Technology.