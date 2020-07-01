ATSC 3.0 Comes to Salt Lake City

Sinclair and Nexstar announced this week that four of Salt Lake City's leading local television stations—KUTV (CBS), KTVX (ABC), KUCW (CW) and KJZZ-TV (Ind)—have launched ATSC 3.0 (NextGen TV). This marks the fourth such deployment of major market stations, following similar recent launches by Sinclair and other station groups in Las Vegas, Pittsburgh and Nashville.

BitPath, formerly the Spectrum Group, which is developing new data broadcasting services that the stations expect to launch, led the planning and coordinated efforts across the four stations.

"We're excited to bring this significant innovation to Salt Lake City, forever changing the way we use and think of broadcast television,” said Mark Aitken, senior vice president of Advanced Technology for Sinclair Broadcast Group, owner of KUTV and KJZZ-TV. “Now that we have launched NextGen TV, we are already planning future upgrades that will allow viewers to enjoy a more personalized and immersive experience, with better access to news and media than ever before."

"Bringing NextGen TV to Nexstar's Salt Lake City television stations enables us to continue moving forward with the roll-out of NextGen TV across our 114 markets," said Brett Jenkins, executive vice president and chief technology officer for Nexstar, which owns the duopoly KUCW-TV and KTVX-TV. "The faster we deploy NextGen TV, the faster we can begin delivering important upgrades for our viewers and advertisers—improving the visual experience, adding interoperability with the internet and enabling more focused targeting of consumers."

This story was originally published by Next TV sibling publication TV Technology