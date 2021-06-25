Atlantic Broadband Working to Restore Services, Establish WiFi Hotspots in Aftermath of Champlain Towers Collapse

Atlantic Broadband president Frank van der Post said the cable and telecommunications company continues to work hard to restore services to the Champlain Towers South condominiums which partially collapsed June 24, establishing WiFi hotspots in nearby areas to provide connectivity for displaced residents, emergency workers and other members of the community.

Atlantic Broadband is a subsidiary of Canadian telecom company Cogeco Communications and provides internet, TV and phone services to Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida. About half of the 136 one-, two- and three-bedroom units in the 13-story tower fell to the ground on Thursday morning, killing four residents. According to reports, about 159 residents are still unaccounted for and rescue efforts are ongoing. No cause has been given yet for the collapse.

“On behalf of the Atlantic Broadband team, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of all those who suffered the loss of life or sustained injury from the building collapse this morning at Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida,” van der Post said in a statement. “We commend emergency response and search teams who are working on site to rescue those who are trapped in the rubble.”

"As the communications provider for Champlain Towers South, we will work with local officials to restore vital services once safe access is possible," he continued.

Atlantic Broadband is the eighth largest cable company in the country and has about 480,000 customers in 11 states along the East Coast.

In addition to the WiFi hotspots installed Thursday, Atlantic Broadband said it put up an additional WiFi hotspot Friday (June 25) afternoon at the Emergency Operations Center located at the Grand Beach Hotel (9400 block of Collins Ave).

The Family Reunification Center that was previously located at the Surfside Community Center has been relocated today (June 25) to the Grand Beach Hotel, the company said.

"Our team remains in touch with local officials so that we can continue to provide assistance as needs develop," ABB spokesman Andrew Walton said in an email message.

In his statement, van der Post said ABB “will do whatever we can in the days and weeks ahead to assist the Champlain Towers South community recover from this tragedy.”