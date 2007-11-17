ATAS Picks New Chairman
By Ben Grossman
The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences elected John Shaffner to take over as chairman and replace Dick Askin.
Shaffner, an Emmy Award-winning production designer, was elected second vice chair in 2001 and has been vice chair of the Television Academy since 2003.
Also elected by the board of governors was Nancy Bradley Wiard as vice chair and Brian Seth Hurst as second vice chair.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.