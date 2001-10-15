ATAS panel hosts Boston Public cast
The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is hosting a panel discussion
with the cast and creative team of Fox drama Boston Public.
Producer/writer David E. Kelley -- along with actors Chi McBride, Jeri Ryan
and others -- will be on hand for 'Inside . Boston Public' at the
Academy's North Hollywood headquarters Nov. 5.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.