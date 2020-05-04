AT&T Undercuts Netflix with HBO Max 20% Off Promo
Introductory $12-a-month price is a dollar less than leading SVOD service’s most popular tier
AT&T’s WarnerMedia is cutting the price of HBO Max by 20% to those who sign up directly for the subscription streaming service before its May 27 launch.
The $11.99-a-month price is good for a year and represents a $3-a-month break from the regular $14.99 price of the streaming service.
Also read: HBO Max Available on Hulu at Launch
Notably, it’s a dollar less than the $12.99-a-month price of Netflix’s most popular tier.
Even with the discount, WarnerMedia will net more revenue through these direct-billed customer relationships than it will via partnerships with companies like Apple, Google and Amazon, which typically take 30% off the top when apps like HBO Max are transacted in their ecosystems.
WarnerMedia currently charges subscribers to its legacy HBO Now service $11.99 a month. Those HBO Now customers will receive HBO Max at no price difference once the service debuts. Likewise, those who subscribe to HBO via AT&T pay TV services will also get the new streaming platform at no additional charge.
