AT&T Stops Selling DSL

AT&T has notified its existing DSL customers that they can’t transfer their service to a new address, and effective Oct. 1, the telecom is no longer even selling new DSL-based internet service.

AT&T said at the end of the second quarter that it has only 463,000 DSL customers. With a top-end downstream speed of only around 45 Mbps, the copper-based technology is now firmly classified as obsolete.

"We are focused on enhancing our network with more advanced, higher speed technologies like fiber and wireless, which consumers are demanding," AT&T said in a statement. "We're beginning to phase out outdated services like DSL and new orders for the service will no longer be supported after October 1. Current DSL customers will be able to continue their existing service or where possible upgrade to our 100% fiber network.”

The news about DSL’s imminent demise comes as AT&T announces new promotional pricing for fixed fiber-to-the-home internet. Effective Oct. 4, the company’s 100 Mbps FTTH service is priced at $35 a month for a year (plus taxes and a $10 monthly equipment ding). Internet 300 is promo priced at $45 a month, while the 1-gig plan is priced at $60.

AT&T finished Q2 with 4.3 million FTTH customers, adding 220,000 subscribers from April - June.

The company also said in May that it had 880,000 LTE fixed wireless customers.