AT&T Officially Announces In-car Streaming Service WarnerMedia Ride

AT&T has officially launched its in-car video streaming service WarnerMedia Ride, offering it free to owners of 27 vehicle brands who have AT&T unlimited data connected car service.

Ride will include news, sports and entertainment programming from brands including Bleacher Report, Boomerang, Cartoon Network, CNN, TBS, TNT and more. AT&T also plans to offer HBO Max on qualifying data plans next year.

The Ride app works with iOS and Android mobile devices, and as many as 10 mobile devices can be paired up simultaneously for the, er, ride.

AT&T’s flagship partner for the launch is General Motors, which touts more than 1 million subscribers for AT&T’s 4G LTE WiFi service, led primarily by families in SUVs including the Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban, the GMC Yukon and the Cadillac Escalade.

“General Motors pioneered the connected car industry and we continue to put our customers at the center of what those connections can offer,” said Santiago Chamorro, VP and GM Global of Connected Services. “The addition of WarnerMedia’s library of podcasts, movies and television programming—combined with AT&T’s WiFi connectivity—is just another way we’re enhancing the ownership experience for our customers, whether that’s a family looking to entertain kids in a Chevrolet Suburban or a commuter enjoying a favorite podcast in a Cadillac CT5.”