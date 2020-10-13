AT&T Quietly Debuts iOS App for In-car Streaming Service WarnerMedia Ride

AT&T has quietly unfurled at least a portion of the new WarnerMedia streaming service built for the telecom’s in-car WiFi service.

The iOS version of the WarnerMedia Ride app is available for download in the Apple App Store. We couldn’t find it for Android in Google Play. And Next TV couldn’t test it, because we don’t have access to AT&T In-car Wi-Fi.

It’s unclear what AT&T’s launch strategy is here.

It’s WarnerMedia unit tweeted Monday that the new service was available for both iOS and Android, then removed the tweet—but not before CNET captured a screenshot.

AT&T In-car Wi-Fi lets users stream content to up to 10 mobile devices inside the vehicle simultaneously. It’s offered as a standalone unlimited service for $20 a month, or as a $10 add-on to existing AT&T wireless data and calling service.

As for the WarnerMedia Ride app, it culls a fairly limited amount of content, at least initially, from various WarnerMedia channels. The live-linear portion of the service has only three channels. The “News/Sports” channel is, at least at this point, real light on the sports, and full of CNN documentaries (The Seventies, The Eighties and The Nineties) and specials (Anthony Bordain: Parts Unknown).

The “Entertainment” channel includes shows produced by Warner Horizon Television, including Pretty Little Liars, and Telepictures shows such as Ellen’s Game of Games. Finally, a third “Animation” channel features cartoons from across the WarnerMedia vault, including Scooby-Do, Where Are You!

Much, if not all, of this same content can be found in the on-demand portion of the platform.

Since WarnerMedia hasn't announced a formal launch, it's unclear as to whether this is all you get for $10-$20 a month when the formal ignition starts.