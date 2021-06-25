AT&T Names Luis Ubiñas to Board

AT&T said it has named former Ford Foundation president Luis Ubiñas to its board of directors, bringing the total number of members on the telecom giant’s board to 13.

“Luis is an accomplished executive and a terrific addition to our board,” AT&T chairman Bill Kennard said in a press release. “His leadership experience and expertise across broadband and wireless, government and the nonprofit sector align with our priorities to serve customers, investors and our communities.”

Ubiñas is currently lead director of video game giant Electronic Arts, serves on the board of publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) Tanger and is an adviser to several private and pre-IPO companies.

Between 2008 and 2013 Ubiñas served as president of the Ford Foundation, the second largest foundation in the U.S. Prior to that he served 18 years with McKinsey & Co., including a stint as a senior partner and leader of the company's West Coast media practice.

Ubiñas’ appointment comes a few days after AT&T’s Warner Media said it sold its mobile game unit Playdemic, Ltd. creator of Golf Clash, to EA for $1.4 billion in cash. Separately, AT&T is in the process of merging WarnerMedia with Discovery Inc.