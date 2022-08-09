Astound Broadband Unveils Astound TV Plus Streaming App

Astound Broadband launched its version of streaming video on Tuesday, introducing Astound TV Plus, an app that will allow customers of its linear TV service to watch programming on their phones, tablets and laptops outside of the home.

Astound TV Plus is available to existing IPTV video customers at no extra charge. In addition, Astound said it is launching a 1.2 Gigabit per second broadband service in its markets at the same time. The app is available on several platforms, including iOS or Android phones and tablets, including select Android TVs, Apple TVs, Fire TV devices through astoundtv.com (opens in new tab).

“These innovative options provide customers with what they want most – optimal speed, more content, and even better choice and control,” Astound Broadband CEO Jim Holanda said in a press release. “The introduction of 1.2 Gigabit speed offers optimal performance with greater capacity for working, streaming, learning, gaming, conferencing and more. The new Astound TV+ app is also a great complement to our suite of TV and Internet offerings, giving customers more options for accessing and enjoying entertainment on their devices. These new products continue to deliver the best experience for our customers supported by an award-winning customer service team.”

The launches come less than a year after Astound said it would rebrand its systems -- RCN, Grande Communications, Wave Broadband and enTouch systems -- under the Astound Broadband name.

According to Astound Broadband, the Astound TV Plus app: allows customers to stream up to 5 devices simultaneously and register up to 12 devices, includes Start Over and Catch Up functions, lets customers schedule DVR recordings (up to 125 hours included) and has integrated search functions across live TV, On Demand, recordings and streaming apps.

The 1.2 Gbps broadband service is available to new customers across the company's serviceable markets, and the app is available across most of Astound’s expanded footprint and will be rolled out to its remaining markets by the end of the summer.

While the company did not include pricing for the 1.2 Gbps service in its press release, promotional pricing for the service for Astound by RCN broadband customers is $59.99 per month, according to company websites (opens in new tab). ■