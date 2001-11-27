Artisan, Fox to produce films, mini-series
Artisan Television and Fox TV Studios have entered into a production deal to develop and produce original TV movies and mini-series together.
The two studios recently co-produced CBS's Surviving Gilligan's Island and are working together on the upcoming FX original film Sins of the Father.
Artisan TV was formed through the September merger between Artisan Entertainment and Landscape Entertainment.
- Joe Schlosser
