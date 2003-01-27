Arbitron names CSO
William McDonald, director of statistical consulting at Dun & Bradstreet Corp.,
has joined Arbitron Inc. as vice president, chief statistical
officer.
Among his responsibilities will be expanding the company's "Portable People
Meter" service and outdoor-ad-tracking service.
He reports to David Lapovsky, executive VP of worldwide research.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.