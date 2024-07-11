Apple Vision Pro Won't Reach Sales of 500,000 Units in Its First Year, Set to Experience 75% Sales Drop in Q3
As the $3,500 mixed reality rig gets ready to debut in Europe on Friday, IDC does say that a lower priced version, as well as more content, could spark demand
Apple's pricey Vision Pro won't reach sales of 500,000 in its first year and will likely finish the ongoing third quarter with a 75% sequential sales drop, according to market intelligence firm IDC.
IDC also said that the mixed reality rig has yet to reach 100,000 unit sales in a quarter.
The Apple Vision Pro debuted in the U.S. back on Feb. 2 with a $3,500 price tag and an aggressive TV marketing campaign that ran in heavy rotation during the NFL postseason.
The Apple Vision Pro is set to debut Friday (July 12) in United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France and Germany. But domestically, it has struggled to seed demand, even with Apple structuring a zero-interest payment plan for consumers.
IDC believes a more affordable version of the Apple Vision Pro -- due out next year, reportedly with a price tag that's half the current version -- could spark sales.
But lack of available content might be limiting demand as much as price point.
"The Vision Pro's success, regardless of its price, will ultimately depend on the available content," said Francisco Jeronimo, VP at IDC, in a statement. "As Apple expands the product to international markets, it's crucial that local content is also made available."
