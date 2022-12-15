Apple TV Plus Sets Up 'Mythic Quest' Spinoff Series 'Mere Mortals'

Apple TV Plus is expanding its Mythic Quest universe, setting up a new spinoff series, Mere Mortals, that will focus on "employees, players, fans" and other "underdogs" who are "impacted by the game."

The new series will expand on the original show's notably creative "departure episodes" -- these are backstory installments that typically include actors and characters who are not part of the core show.

These acclaimed episodes include season 2's "Backstory!" and "Everlight," which resulted in an Emmy nomination for Anthony Hopkins for Outstanding Narrator; and season 1's "A Dark Quiet Death."

Mere Mortals will be executive produced by Mythic Quest creators Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day and Megan Ganz. It's created by Ashly Burch, who plays M.Q.'s Rebecca, John Howell Harris and Katie McElhenney.

Starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Rob McElhenney, the understated workplace comedy Mythic Quest is in its third season, tracking the lives and careers of the young employees of an online video game.

The series has been lauded by critics, but relatively ignored by Emmy voters, who continue to lard their kudos on Apple TV Plus' other standout comedy, Ted Lasso. ■