Apple TV Plus Is the Most Binged-On Streaming Service, Study Says

Apple TV Plus is the most binge-watched subscription streaming service, with 78% of its users saying they regularly watch multiple episodes in a sitting vs. an industry average of only 61%, according to data released by Kantar Entertainment on Demand.

”In June, Apple had more heavy users of the service than Netflix, but few medium intensity users — they‘re binging, or not using it much at all,“ reads the Kantar report, which is based on its most recent quarterly surveys of ”longitudinal panels“ of 20,000 U.S. consumers and 12,000 in the U.K.

(Image credit: Kantar Entertaiment on Demand)

Overall, the Kantar report finds improved customer satisfaction for Apple TV Plus, which will reach mark its second full year on the market on Nov. 1.

Bereft of back catalog, users often became disenchanted with the $4.99-a-month service once they binged through originals series like The Morning Show and See. With Apple able to add more programming to its menu, however, the company has been able to curb aggressive one-year free promotional offers, Kantar says.

(Image credit: Kantar Entertainment on Demand)

The free promotions, which were given to anyone buying an iPhone or other Apple gadget up until June of this year, have clouded the TV Plus subscriber picture for Apple, which doesn‘t release customer metrics for the service.

Apple told Hollywood production trade union IATSE recently that it has less than 20 million subscribers for the service, but it‘s unclear whether Apple meant paying subscribers. Some research firms have pegged the number of Apple TV Plus sign-ups to be in the 40 million range.

In any event, recent Apple TV Plus hits like Emmy darling Ted Lasso, as well as the anticipated talk show return of Jon Stewart via the streaming platform, have improved how the SVOD‘s customers feel about the service, based on Net Promoter Score rankings of consumer satisfaction.