Apple TV Plus Had Nearly Five Times More Churn Than Netflix in 2021
Apple's steep promotions led to an SVOD-leading churn rate of 10.4%, research company says
With much of its subscriber base adding its service on promotion tied to Apple product purchases, Apple TV Plus has the highest churn rate in the U.S. subscription streaming business at nearly 10.4%, according to new data published by research company Antenna.
Apple TV Plus's churn rate is nearly five times higher than that of Netflix, which ended 2021 with an industry-low monthly churn rate of just 2.2%, down from 2.5% at the start of the year. Disney Plus, which effectively minimizes churn by being bundled with Hulu and ESPN Plus, came in second behind Netflix at 5%.
With NBC driving much of its signups with big-ticket events including the Olympics, periods without major event programming yield defections -- Peacock had the second highest churn at 8.4%.
The findings come courtesy of Antenna's 2021 Year in Streaming report.
For its part, Netflix continues to see stagnant growth in its domestic market, and the additions of newer SVOD market entries including Discovery Plus and Paramount Plus have bitten into its market share.
Netflix controlled 36% of the market at the end of 2020 but only 28% at the end of 2021.
