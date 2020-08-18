Apple TV Officially Launches CBS All Access/Showtime Bundle

Apple TV Plus subscribers can now also purchase a bundle of ViacomCBS SVOD services CBS All Access and Showtime at a combined price of $9.99 per month.

That price, offered through the channels feature in the Apple TV app, represents a 52% break over purchasing the $9.99 commercial-free version of CBS All Access and the $10.99 iteration of Showtime’s streaming service a la carte.

Priced at $4.99 a month, the Apple TV Plus streaming service has struggled in its first 10 months out of the gate, with its original-content-focused library hampered by pandemic-related production delays. Pricing incentives tied to other SVOD products certainly could not hurt.

CBS All Access and Showtime now appear under the "More Channels" banner within the Apple TV app, alongside not only Apple TV Plus, but also the SVOD iterations of Epix and Starz, among other channels. Everything from billing to playback of the ViacomCBS services is disaggregated through Apple TV.

"It’s great to be able to reach so many viewers with an offer that delivers our premium content through the Apple TV app," David Nevins, the CBS chief creative officer and Showtime chairman and CEO, said in a release.

Added Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior VP of Internet Software and Services: “Apple TV Plus gives you access to award-winning Apple originals, with more high-quality series and movies being added each month. This bundle is a big bonus for Apple TV Plus subscribers, giving them the best of CBS and Showtime on the Apple TV app at a great value.”

Added Marc DeBevoise, ViacomCBS’s chief digital officer and ViacomCBS Digital’s president and chief executive officer: “There’s no better time to launch this special bundle. CBS All Access has recently expanded to now have 20,000+ episodes and movies for fans to enjoy, plus a great slate of new content from exclusive original series, like Star Trek: Discovery and The Stand, to new programming from CBS like Big Brother, Love Island and more.”