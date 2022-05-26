Apple May Bundle NFL Plus with NFL Sunday Ticket

Apple appears to have the inside track to bundling the just-reported new mobile streaming service from the NFL with the league's soon-to-be-available NFL Sunday Ticket out-of-market games package, according to Apple Insider and several other media sources covering the tech giant closely.

Last month, it was reported that Apple was close -- or perhaps had even completed -- a multi-year, multi-billion-dollar deal to assume NFL Sunday Ticket rights once legacy stakeholder DirecTV's deal to carry the package ends after this upcoming pro football season.

Separately, Apple is said to be in negotiations in the league to purchase an equity stake in NFL Media, the division that will reportedly launch the new mobile streaming service, dubbed "NFL Plus," in July.

Both NFL Plus and NFL Sunday Ticket would live within the confines of subscription streaming service Apple TV Plus, the enthusiasts pubs report.

On Wednesday, Sports Business Journal reported that the NFL was moving forward with a plan to launch a $5-a-month streaming service that would give subscribers smart phone and tablet access to NFL games. The service would replace legacy mobile offerings offered in previous seasons through Yahoo, Verizon and other third parties.