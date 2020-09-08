Apple Hires Former Hulu and Quibi Exec Connolly to Head Partnerships

Former Hulu and Quibi dealmaker Tim Connolly has joined Apple, as the technology company tries to integrate more third-party streaming services into its Apple TV app ecosystem.

The news was first reported by the Telegraph, which said it looked up Connolly’s LinkedIn profile and noticed he’s working for Apple’s “video business.”

Connolly doesn’t go into specifics on his role. But he was charged with forming partnerships at Hulu, which he departed in 2018 amid a reorg. He had a similar role at Quibi, which he left in the summer of 2019 under similar reorganizational circumstances.

Also read: Apple TV Officially Launches CBS All Access/Showtime Bundle

Apple is looking to grow usage of Apple TV app as its main attraction, 10-month-old SVOD service Apple TV Plus, looks for traction. The flagship streaming service is based almost entirely on original shows, which have been tough to make amid the pandemic-hindered production environment.

Last month, Apple announced a bundling deal that made ViacomCBS services CBS All Access and Showtime available in the “more channels” section of the Apple TV app. Those who bundled the $9.99 services, along with the $4.99 Apple TV Plus service, could get 52% off the signup price.