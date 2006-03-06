AP Names Top Operations Exec

Nick Evansky, director of technology for Associated Press Television News, based in London, has been named VP and director of operations for AP Services and Technology.

He will move to the company's New York headquarters, where he will be responsible for technical infrastructure and support for all AP formats.

One of those formats is the Web, where AP has just launched a news service to supply tightly edited news pieces to stations that don't have the bandwidth to created the online news themselves.

