AOL replaces broadband-unit head
According to wire-service reports, America Online Inc. spokesman Jim Whitney said Audrey Weil, a company veteran who has been president of AOL Broadband
since last summer, will leave in May.
The online service has reportedly appointed Lisa Hook as her replacement.
Hook had been the leader of its mobile-devices initiative, AOL
Anywhere.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.