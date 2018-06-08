Anthony Bourdain Dead at 61

Anthony Bourdain, host of Parts Unknown on CNN, has died. CNN said Bourdain committed suicide in France during production of the show. He was 61.



"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain,” CNN said in a statement. "His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”

Bourdain was in Strasbourg, France at work on an episode of Parts Unknown, now in its 11th season. His friend, the chef Eric Ripert, found Bourdain in his hotel room Friday morning, reported CNN.

"Tony was an exceptional talent," CNN President Jeff Zucker said in an email to employees, CNN reported. "Tony will be greatly missed, not only for his work, but also for the passion with which he did it.”

Bourdain wrote the memoir Kitchen Confidential, about the darker aspects of New York restaurants. A prolific TV producer and host, his earlier shows before joining CNN include Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations and The Layover.