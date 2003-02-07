Anna returns with live E! special
In case viewers didn't get enough Anna Nicole Smith last fall, the spacey
starlet returns to E! Entertainment Television with a special live episode March
2 at 10 p.m. EST as her reality show begins season two.
E! will keep The Anna Nicole Show on a three-second delay to bleep out
any problematic language.
This season, Anna will host her own personal dating game, take acting lessons
and undergo hypnosis.
