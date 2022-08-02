Animated ‘Everybody Hates Chris’ Reboot Set for Paramount Plus, Comedy Central

A new animated series based on Chris Rock’s Emmy-nominated series Everybody Hates Chris is on tap for Paramount Plus and Comedy Central.

Everybody Still Hates Chris will be a reimagined version of the WB/CW series which ran from 2005 to 2009, with Rock reprising his role as narrator for the series, said MTV Entertainment Studios. Much like the original series, Everybody Still Hates Chris will feature Rock narrating stories inspired by his experiences growing up as a skinny nerd in a large working class family in Brooklyn during the late 1980s, said the company.

Rock will serve as executive producer for the series alongside Sanjay Shah, Ali LeRoi, Michael Rotenberg and Dave Becky.

“Chris Rock is one of the most gifted comedians of all time and we’re excited to partner with him, 3 Arts and CBS Studios to bring this to life and welcome it as the next big hit in our expanding arsenal of iconic adult animation that includes smash series such as South Park and the new Beavis and Butt-Head,” Chris McCarthy, President/CEO of Paramount Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios said in a statement.

CBS CEO George Cheeks added: “A reimagining of this groundbreaking, critically acclaimed series has been a source of creative discussions at our Studio for a long time. It’s exciting to join forces with 3 Arts and the comedic genius of Chris Rock as he expands on his vision of the original show in this innovative new format. This also marks another significant in-house collaboration for CBS with Chris McCarthy and our valued partners at MTV Entertainment Studios as we jointly support this marquee series for Paramount Plus and Comedy Central.”■